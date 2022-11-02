Grandmother Jackie Harris had three chia sheep stolen from outside her Lindum Road bungalow in the early hours of Tuesday, October 4. Click here to read the original story.

Nearly a month on, Jackie heard a knock on the door on Sunday evening (October 31).

“A woman with a hood up covering her face had the sheep and she brought them in,” Jackie said. “She said she bought them off somebody.”

Jackie and Charlie's chia sheep were stolen last month but have now been returned to their home in Worthing. Photo: Steve Robards SR2211012

Jackie, who bought the figurines for around £150 last year, was left devastated after the sheep went missing. She said the thieves ‘made a lot of people unhappy’.

“Everyone used to remark on them,” Jackie said. “We live right near a school so all the children go past and they all loved to look at them. The little dogs tried to bark to them.”

Jackie and her husband, Charlie, are delighted that the sheep have now been returned.

“They’re back minus their scarves so I’ll have to knit them, Jackie said. “One of the ears are off but I’ve managed to stick it back on.

"All the kids will be pleased to see them back.”

According to chia.com, Chia Pets originate from the USA and they feature styled terracotta figurines used to grow chia seeds – where the chia sprouts grow within a couple of weeks to resemble the animal's fur or hair. Moistened seeds of chia are then applied to the grooved terracotta figurine body.

