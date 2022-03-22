Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area

Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.

These include:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ettrick Close, Chichester – Overnight between Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 a vehicle was broken into and a power tool was stolen. Serial 0849 12/03.

Sussex Police

Baffins Lane, Chichester – On the afternoon of Friday, March 11 a Liv Rove 2 bike was stolen. Serial 0337 13/03.

Old Broyle Road, West Broyle – On the evening of Friday, March 11 a building site was burgled. Several appliances were stolen. Serial 1250 14/03.

Longley Road, Chichester – Overnight between Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0373 12/03.

Bognor Road, Merston – In the early hours of Tuesday, March 15 a business premises was burgled and machinery was stolen. Serial 0972 15/03.

Avenue De Chartres, Chichester – On Wednesday, March 16 a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1092 16/03.

Mill Lane, Sidlesham – On the afternoon of Saturday, March 12 a vehicle was broken into. A sat nav, a bag and other items were stolen. Serial 1005 12/03.

Lower Street, Fittleworth – Overnight between Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 a shed was burgled, and a lawnmower was stolen. Serial 1151 14/03.

Kings Drive, Midhurst – Overnight between Monday 14 and Tuesday, March 15 a vehicle was broken into and several power tools were stolen. Serial 0875 15/03.

If you have any information call Sussex Police on. Or visit https://www.sussex.police.uk/

Have you read this story? Children aged 12 to 15 offered covid vaccinations at Chichester walk-in centre