Police shut down Chichester property supplying drugs to children

For the past 12 months, the Chichester Neighbourhood Policing Team has been working to tackle ongoing drug-dealing at 61 Kingsham Road and in the immediate area, Sussex Police said.

Police confirmed there have been ‘persistent drug issues’ at the property.

In conjunction with partners including Hyde Housing and Chichester District Council, police applied for a full closure order under the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Closure order secured at property in Chichester.

According to police, on March 10 at Brighton Magistrates’ Court this order was granted, meaning the address was closed to all persons, for a period of three months. Anybody who fails to comply with the order could be liable for prosecution and up to six months in prison and/or fines.

Police community support officer Mac Larbey said, “Drug-dealing causes significant harm, and this is an excellent result for the local community. It is also believed to be the first order of its kind in the Chichester district.

“We are glad to have put a stop to criminal activity at this address, where residents have been supplying Class A and B drugs to people including children.

“Despite two warrants and convictions for Class A and B possession, the problem continued and it was clear the offenders had a complete disregard for the law.”