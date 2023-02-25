These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for January 24 – February 1.

January 24:

Paul Heaton, 54, of The Ridge West, St Leonards, was found guilty of three charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at St Leonards on February 26, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until April 24, for reports to be prepared. He was released on bail with the condition that he does not contact the victims.

January 26:

Scales of Justice

William Mugwagwa, 42, of Rushall Road, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Bexhill on January 14, last year. Sentencing was adjourned to Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on March 10, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

February 1:

James Molnar, 22, of Courthope Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay, on January 12, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 52 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgammes. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for one year.

Grace Sanderson, 31, of Cornwallis Terrace, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on July 18, last year. She also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine and a joint of cannabis at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours unpaid work and an alcohol treatment requirement.

Ashley Potts, 31, of Elderwood Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Bexhill on August 4, last year. He was fined £60.

Finlay Ward-Smith, 23, of Cornfield Terrace, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Strand Hill, Winchelsea, on August 23, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on September 9, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Terrance Branigan, 25, of Mary Stanford Green, Rye Harbour, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a lock knife and an imitation firearm – a BB pellet pistol, in a public place at Harbour Road, Rye Harbour, on September 15. Sentencing was adjourned until April 24, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Vjaceslavs Kovalovs, 51, of Ford Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an e-scooter on Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, on December 9, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to using an e-scooter at St Leonards, on the same date, with no insurance. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours unpaid work and a drug rehabilitation requirement. He was banned from driving for 35 months.

Arman Van De Watt, 26, of Warrior Square, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Hastings on September 4 last year. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £80 in compensation.