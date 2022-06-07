Man arrested after being seen using two mobile phones while driving near Polegate

A man has been arrested after being seen using two mobile phones while driving near Polegate, according to police.

By Jacob Panons
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 10:34 am

Officers said the incident happened on the weekend (June 4-5).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “What's dafter than using your mobile phone while driving? Using two mobile phones while driving.

“Our team caught somebody doing exactly that over the weekend after spotting his car weaving over the centre white lines on the A27 near Wilmington.”

Sussex Police

Police said after stopping the driver, he was seen to have one phone in his hand and another in his lap.

The spokesperson added, “[This was] not the end of his woes however, as he was found to have cannabis on him, no insurance for the car and promptly failed a roadside drug test, for which he was arrested.”

Sussex Police have been urging residents to remember the ‘fatal five’ of driving – speeding, drink or drug driving, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seat belt and distractions while driving.

