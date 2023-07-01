Man arrested after 'road rage' incident in Worthing
A suspect has reportedly been taken into police custody after a ‘road rage’ incident in Worthing this morning (Saturday, July 1).
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Jul 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 15:59 BST
According to an eye-witness, the incident caused minor delays for motorists – including a Stagecoach bus – on Ardsheal Road in Broadwater around 11.45am.
Photos from the scene show a crowd of onlookers blocking the road, whilst police officers questioned a suspect.
A person was taken into police custody after the ‘road rage’ incident, the eye-witness said.
Sussex Police and Stagecoach have been approached for comment.