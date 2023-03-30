A man has been arrested after police officers executed a search warrant following two burglaries at a farm machinery dealership in Wealden, according to police.

In Sussex Police’s most recent Rural Crime Team Monthly Update a spokesperson said during the search officers arrested one male in connection with the burglaries as well as a separate shoplifting incident.

The police spokesperson added: “He has been bailed pending further enquiries for the burglaries, but we have already charged him and one other to court for a high value shoplifting offence they have both been identified in.”

Police said search warrants like this often come about after they receive information from the public.

Sussex Police

The spokesperson from Sussex Police explained: “We need you to be our eyes and ears. If we receive credible, workable information we will seek to use any and all powers available to us to disrupt the criminals affecting our rural communities.”

