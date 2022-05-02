Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman is stabbed in Crawley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 43-year-old woman was stabbed in a house in Crawley, according to police.

Officers said emergency services responded to an incident in Midhurst Close yesterday (Sunday, May 1) just before 3.30pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency service crews in Midhurst Close, Crawley SUS-220105-164626001

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The victim was taken to hospital having sustained stab wounds which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A 38-year-old man who is known to the woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.”

No one else was harmed, according to police.

Officers said they are not seeking anyone else and that the investigation is ongoing.