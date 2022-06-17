Man assaulted in Hastings late-night attack

The incident is believed to have happened at the junction of Cornwallis Gardens and Braybrooke Road at about 10.25pm on Monday (June 13), police said.

A 30-year-old man suffered injuries as a result of the assault.

Police said four boys were arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident happened late at night on Monday

This included a 14-year-old and 15-year-old boy from Hastings, also while a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old boy from Battle were all arrested on suspicion of assault. Two of the four were further arrested for possession of cannabis.

All four boys have been bailed, pending further enquiries, Sussex Police added.

Officers investigating the incident on Monday night have asked for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.