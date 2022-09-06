Man jailed following string of burglaries in Hailsham, Pevensey Bay and East Grinstead

Officers said Adam Prendergast, 33, of no fixed address, was already serving a jail sentence for previous burglaries when he was found to be behind a spate of break-ins from March 2022.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police in Surrey and Sussex received reports of burglaries at two properties in Hailsham and one each in Pevensey Bay, East Grinstead and Reigate on Tuesday, March 29.

“Many of the victims were elderly people and each of the homes had been entered through a smashed window or glass door.

“An investigation discovered a black BMW was present at one of the scenes, waiting nearby to watch the house and only approach when the residents had left.

“Doorbell footage also showed a break-in taking place, with a man later identified as Prendergast smashing through a window and entering the property.”

Officers said the BMW was traced using police cameras across both counties and tracked moving between all of the reported burglary scenes.

The BMW was also found to be using false registration plates, according to police.

The spokesperson added: “Further investigation discovered Prendergast had used four different false registration plates on the same vehicle.

“After being identified as the perpetrator of the Surrey and Sussex burglaries, Prendergast was charged with five counts of burglary and one count of fraudulently using a registration plate.”

Prendergast subsequently pleaded guilty and at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, August 30, was jailed for six years, according to police.

PC Ciaran Gaymer said: “Adam Prendergast was a prolific, committed burglar who has targeted innocent and vulnerable people across the South East.

“Burglary is a hugely invasive crime that causes emotional and financial harm to victims, whose personal spaces are violated and sentimental and valuable possessions taken.

“This was a complex investigation in partnership with our colleagues in Surrey Police that has brought a serial offender to justice.

“As a police force we will continue to take any reports of burglary extremely seriously.