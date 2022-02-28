Man suspected of ‘acting indecently’ in Eastbourne homeware store

Officers said at around 3.45pm on Saturday, January 29, a woman who was shopping at The Range in Lottbridge Drove saw a man ‘behaving in an indecent and offensive manner’ towards her.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The man police want to trace is described as white, about six-foot, with light brown shoulder-length hair, wearing a light blue top, a grey baggy oversized tracksuit and black shoes.”

If you recognise this man, or have any other information, please contact police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 485 of 30/01.

