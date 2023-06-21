NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Mobile phone sought in connection with Newhaven double murder investigation

Police are seeking to locate a mobile phone in connection with a double murder investigation in Newhaven.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:42 BST

Officers have carried out extensive searches of the Newhaven area for the white iPhone 12 – in a clear case with pineapples on it – which belonged to 30-year-old Chloe Bashford.

They are now asking that anyone who has been in possession of the phone or knows where it could be to come forward so it can be examined in line with the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chloe and her husband, 33-year-old Josh Bashford, were tragically found deceased at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, on the evening of Friday 9 June, according to Sussex Police.

Most Popular
Mobile phone sought in connection with Newhaven double murder investigation. Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30. Photo: Sussex PoliceMobile phone sought in connection with Newhaven double murder investigation. Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30. Photo: Sussex Police
Mobile phone sought in connection with Newhaven double murder investigation. Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30. Photo: Sussex Police

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, has been charged with two counts of murder. He remains remanded in custody and is next scheduled to appear in court on 3 August.

Sussex Police have urged the public and press to respect the right to privacy of the immediate families of Josh and Chloe.

READ THIS:

East Sussex couple described as 'incredible and loving parents' after being found dead in their own home

Man accused of double murder appears in court

Police appeal for witnesses after series of garage robberies