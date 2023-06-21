Police are seeking to locate a mobile phone in connection with a double murder investigation in Newhaven.

Officers have carried out extensive searches of the Newhaven area for the white iPhone 12 – in a clear case with pineapples on it – which belonged to 30-year-old Chloe Bashford.

They are now asking that anyone who has been in possession of the phone or knows where it could be to come forward so it can be examined in line with the investigation.

Chloe and her husband, 33-year-old Josh Bashford, were tragically found deceased at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, on the evening of Friday 9 June, according to Sussex Police.

Mobile phone sought in connection with Newhaven double murder investigation. Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30. Photo: Sussex Police

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, has been charged with two counts of murder. He remains remanded in custody and is next scheduled to appear in court on 3 August.

Sussex Police have urged the public and press to respect the right to privacy of the immediate families of Josh and Chloe.