More than £7,000 worth of damage caused to Alfriston toilets

More than £7,000 worth of damage has been caused to public toilets in Alfriston, according to police.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 4th April 2022, 2:51 pm

Officers said in the last few weeks repeated criminal damage has been caused to the public facilities in The Willows car park in Alfriston – including graffiti and vandalism of the amenities.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “In this latest incident significant damage was caused to the disabled toilets where unknown individual/s have cut water pipes and smashed toilets and sinks leaving them to flood.”

Officers have called for anyone with information to contact police, quoting reference number 0090 of 17/03.

Some of the vandalism in the toilets by The Willows car park in Alfriston. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220404-144644001

The spokesperson added, “If you are involved, or you know who is involved, we would ask you do the right thing and come forward with information.

“You can report online or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers UK.”

