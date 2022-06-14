Parking scams in East Grinstead and Hove

The scam works by the suspect approaching the victim and telling them they need to pay for parking and tells them that an enforcement officer has taken a photo of their vehicle and they will need to get a new ticket, Sussex Police said.

According to police, each time the suspect escorts the victim to the pay machine and through distraction tactics steals their bank card.

The suspect tells the victims that the pay machine has retained the card and that the victims will need to wait up to 30 minutes before it’s returned. Shortly after, the suspect uses the bank cards to purchase items, police say.

People want to speak to this man

The most recent victim was targeted at Queen Victoria Hospital car park in East Grinstead, police say.

An appeal was issued on May 19 after a victim was scammed in Hove on May 9.

Police say since that appeal was made, more people have fallen victim with hundreds, sometimes thousands of pounds, leaving the victims’ bank accounts.

Now police have identified a man they would like to speak to as part of their ongoing enquiries.

He is described by police as being aged between 20-30, of middle eastern appearance, around 5’ 4” in height and of slight build, with short black hair and wearing large, black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1293 of 09/05.