Police arrest person after new spate of anti social behaviour in Southwater

Horsham Police say that there was an increase in reports of shoplifting incidents, front doors being kicked, windows broken and cars damaged in the village between March 8 - 10.

A spokesperson said: “After investigating these reports, an arrest has been made.

“If you witnessed any of these incidents and have any CCTV, ring doorbell or dash cam footage please call us on 101.

Sussex Police

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated by the police or the community.

“If you witness an offence being committed please call 999 in case of emergency or 101 for non-emergency.”