Police continue search for wanted man following ‘horrific’ Eastbourne attack

Officers said Bradley Moynes is reported to have thrown an unknown liquid – believed to be a noxious substance – into the face of a 26-year-old local man outside Blue Bar Café in Pevensey Road around 10.50pm on Friday, February 11.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for ‘significant’ eye injuries and has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Two other men were also hit with the substance and received immediate medical treatment.

Bradley Moynes. Picture from Sussex Police

"They also reported experiencing pain and discomfort to their eyes.”

Police said detectives are continuing enquiries to gather evidence, and to locate and arrest Moynes.

Detective Amy Summers said, “Sussex Police launched an investigation into this horrific attack as soon as it was reported on February 11 and a suspect – Bradley Moynes – was swiftly identified.

“Officers have been working with our partners in the community and neighbouring forces to urgently bring Moynes into custody for questioning, but he remains at large.

"We know Moynes had been in The Town House earlier that evening, and we would urge anyone with any information to report it to us.

“If you know where Bradley Moynes could be or have any information about the incident please report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1393 of 11/02.

“If you see Moynes, do not approach him, but call 999 immediately, quoting the serial above.”

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org