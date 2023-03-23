Police patrol Fort Fun in Eastbourne following anti-social behaviour reports

Police said they have been conducting patrols around Fort Fun and Royal Parade in Eastbourne following reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “We would like to reassure communities we take ASB very seriously, and appropriate action will be taken and measures put in place for those who continue to cause unwanted behaviour or nuisance in the area.”

Police action may include a community protection notice (CPN) or criminal behaviour order (CBO) for ASB – which can result in being made to stay away from a particular area or interventions to help work on improving behaviours.

Residents have been urged to report incidents of ASB at the time online or by calling 101.

Police by Fort Fun in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police

