Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
24 minutes ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
6 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices

Police patrol Fort Fun in Eastbourne following anti-social behaviour reports

Police said they have been conducting patrols around Fort Fun and Royal Parade in Eastbourne following reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:47 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:48 GMT

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “We would like to reassure communities we take ASB very seriously, and appropriate action will be taken and measures put in place for those who continue to cause unwanted behaviour or nuisance in the area.”

Police action may include a community protection notice (CPN) or criminal behaviour order (CBO) for ASB – which can result in being made to stay away from a particular area or interventions to help work on improving behaviours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents have been urged to report incidents of ASB at the time online or by calling 101.

Most Popular
Police by Fort Fun in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police
Police by Fort Fun in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police
Police by Fort Fun in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police

READ THIS:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

East Sussex town expected to flood after high sea levels triggers warnings

The ten smallest villages in Sussex ranked by population

New rail line with 'fast services' from Sussex to London to be built