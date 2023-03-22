The Environment Agency put out a warning on Wednesday afternoon (March 22) after river and tidal levels in the area reached a level associated with flooding.
The areas in Seaford at risk of high tide include including Buckle Close, Beach Close, Dane Close and Steyne Road.
Locals have been asked by the Agency protect themselves and their property, including activating any property flood protection products, whilst monitoring local weather and river conditions.
Residents have been asked to avoid contact with flooded areas, including walking or driving through flood water.
