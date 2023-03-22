Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex town expected to flood after high sea levels triggers warnings

Residents in Seaford have been told to ‘act now’ as flooding is expected to hit the East Sussex town and cause damage to property.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:39 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:59 GMT
The areas in Seaford at risk of high tide include including Buckle Close, Beach Close, Dane Close and Steyne Road.
The Environment Agency put out a warning on Wednesday afternoon (March 22) after river and tidal levels in the area reached a level associated with flooding.

Locals have been asked by the Agency protect themselves and their property, including activating any property flood protection products, whilst monitoring local weather and river conditions.

Residents have been asked to avoid contact with flooded areas, including walking or driving through flood water.

For more information click here

