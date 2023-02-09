Edit Account-Sign Out
Police searching for wanted man after 'serious assault' in West Sussex

Police are searching for a wanted man in West Sussex.

By Sam Morton
3 hours ago

Sam Bullen, 25, is sought in relation to a ‘serious assault’ in Station Road, Angmering, around 10.30pm on August 6, 2022, according to Sussex Police.

“Police are keen to speak to Bullen as they believe he has information that could assist with their ongoing investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

“Bullen is also wanted on warrant for failing to attend court in August 2021 to face charges of affray, criminal damage, and possession of an offensive weapon.”

Sam Bullen, 25, is sought in relation to a ‘serious assault’ in Station Road, Angmering, around 10.30pm on August 6, 2022. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said Bullen is known to have links to the Littlehampton and Bognor Regis areas.

Anyone who sees him – or who has any information as to his whereabouts – is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 1518 of 06/08.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

