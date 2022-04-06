New coffee shop to open in Eastbourne town centre

A new coffee shop is set to open in Eastbourne town centre.

Foundry Coffee is hoping to open its doors at the town’s railway station in the coming months.

Director Richard Carter said, “With everything that is going on it is getting hard to get hold of a lot of stuff.”

Foundry Coffee shop is opening at the Eastbourne Railway Station (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220604-111755008

Mr Carter, who has also run coffee shops and restaurants in Brighton, said he was ‘blown away’ after seeing the site in Eastbourne.

He said, “This is my passion so I am really looking forward to opening.

“I used to come to Eastbourne a lot with my parents.

“I think it has got better over the years.”

Mr Carter, who is originally from Oxfordshire, said he is ‘really excited’ about opening the coffee shop.

He said, “Everyone I have met there [in Eastbourne] has been really welcoming and nice.

“I am looking forward to becoming part of the local community.”

The director said he is hoping to work with local businesses and bakeries - although he is unsure what sort of food the shop will provide yet.

Mr Carter said, “The general manager who is coming on board, she has worked at a busy train station.

“I think we are going to have good service and good coffee in a nice environment.

“I think what we are doing is good. We have got a quality offering.”

On the shop’s website it says it was founded on the principles of quality coffee, passionate people and fast service.

It says, “From the first sip to the last drop we want your coffee to be worth returning for everyday.