Pregnant horse found dead after break-in at stables near Rye

The horse was found in St Francis Field in Northiam after a break-in was reported over the weekend.

The facilities were vandalised and horses let out of their stables.

A dead body of a broodmare, whic was due to give birth in three weeks, was later discovered.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “I can confirm that we received a report of a deceased horse and an officer from our Rural Crime Team visited the scene yesterday (May 17), and the incident will be investigated further.

"We urge anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area on either Saturday, May 15 or Sunday, May 16 to contact us online, or via 101, quoting serial 369 of 16/05.”