Prolific Gatwick Airport bicycle thief jailed after being caught on CCTV

Police said Max Huggett, 30, was captured on CCTV cameras looking at bicycles locked in a shed near the South Terminal on January 23 this year.
The owner of the bicycle had left it there and returned to find it had been taken.
But security workers at Gatwick Airport were able to find footage of Huggett on CCTV taking the item at 5.45pm.
Sussex Police officers from Gatwick’s Divisional Intelligence Unit were able to identify Huggett, formerly of Colman Way, Redhill, Surrey, now of HMP Lewes, as he was previously given a suspended sentence for similar theft offences at the airport.
Huggett’s address was searched and clothing was found which matched the clothes he was seen wearing on the CCTV.
Detectives at Gatwick CID then worked to ensure a charge could be brought against him.
At Lewes Crown Court on March 4, Huggett admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, and theft of a pedal cycle.
He was jailed for a total of 15 months for his latest offences.
PC Michelle Robinson and Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken, investigating, said: "Huggett has been a repeat offender at Gatwick Airport where he has stolen bicycles and property.
"It causes disruption to victims who have worked their shift at the airport and return to find their property has been stolen.
"This case demonstrates that we will work with our partners to identify and catch offenders and stop them causing harm to other victims."
