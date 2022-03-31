A police officer from Seaford, accused of perverting the course of justice and fraud, is to go on trial in Maidstone next year.

Amanda Aston, 42, is alleged to have provided false and misleading information during a criminal investigation into a sergeant.

Aston appeared at Maidstone Crown Court and formally entered a not guilty plea to a charge of doing an act tending to pervert the course of justice against Matthew Taylor.

She had denied two other charges at a hearing in January.

Aston now faces two counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud in Guildford between September 2017 and June 2018.

She allegedly provided misleading information to police in September 2017 in connection with a probe into whether Sgt had committed a crime.

The fraud charge alleges the officer made a false representation to the Surrey Police welfare fund, which offers financial help to serving and retired officers and staff, in June 2018.

The trial is expected to be heard by a High Court judge on February 27 next year and the prosecution will be led by Simon Taylor QC.