Worthing woman sexually assaulted as she slept - Eastbourne man sentenced eight years later

A man who sexually assaulted a young woman in Worthing, nearly eight years ago, has been jailed.

By Sam Morton
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 6:13 pm
According to Sussex Police, Robert Brown-Percival, 50, unemployed, of Colonnade Gardens, Eastbourne, admitted to sexually assaulting a woman at a flat in Eriswell Road, Worthing — where he previously lived — in July 2014.

He will now spend 28 months behind bars after being sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (February 16).

Brown-Percival will also be a registered sex offender for ten years, police said.

Robert Brown-Percival will spend 28 months behind bars after being sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (February 16). Photo: Sussex Police

Detective Constable Andy Roe, of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said Brown-Percival 'took advantage' of the victim's vulnerability to 'assault her while she was asleep, for his own gratification'.

He added: "The incident was reported to us in the following month but, by that time, Brown-Percival had left his address and disappeared, and was not tracked down until three years later, living in Eastbourne.

"However the victim is grateful that he has now faced justice. We will always try to ensure that such offenders are brought before the courts."

Click here for information on reporting sexual offences and the support available.

