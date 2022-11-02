Shoreham shop Halloween incident: Suspect arrested and charged with 'robbery and multiple assaults'
A suspect has been named and charged after a violent incident at shop in Shoreham-by-Sea on Halloween.
Police officers were called to Ferry Road at around 6.40pm on Monday (October 31).
‘Multiple suspects’ were reported to have entered and assaulted the shop owner, police said. Two people suffered minor injuries.
Police said one suspect has been arrested and charged with ‘robbery and multiple assaults’.
A spokesperson added: “Samuel Brown, 31, of Stoney Lane in Shoreham, has been charged with robbery, one count of assault by beating and one count of common assault and remanded in custody.
“Brown was arrested following a search of the area and some items were seized and returned to the shop.
“Investigations are ongoing and anybody who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting 1211 of 31/10.”
