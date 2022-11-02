No tricks at Worthing church, just treats for Hallowe'en

Pumpkin lights

Despite the rain, members of the congregation set up a treats and refreshment area outside the church, decorated with twinkling tea lights and glowing pumpkins for all the trick or treaters who passed by.

Other members went out into the nearby streets to invite the Hallowe'en revellers to come into the church. Shelter from the wet weather was provided by a dome tent, where children were given free bags of sweets and chocolate and information about the church’s children's activities.

Tired grown-ups were offered hot drinks of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, along with a leaflet about fear, entitled The Fright Of Your Life.