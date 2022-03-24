Spate of moped thefts in Eastbourne’s Old Town

Officers have urged moped owners in the town to review the security of their vehicle following the string of thefts.

Two of the mopeds were taken overnight from a driveway or street, while the third was stolen over the weekend, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Various crime prevention methods include: parking in a garage or shed where possible, parking out of sight from the main road, an audible alarm if moved, sensor PIR lighting, disabling the electrics overnight, ensuring steering locks are on.”

Sussex Police car (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-170506-173459001

Owners have also been urged to use locks to secure their brakes.

The spokesperson added, “Thieves often steal a bike by breaking the steering lock and wheeling it away.

“Use a chain lock through the back wheel (the front wheel can be removed). Secure your bike with the lock taut to an immovable object such as a ground anchor or street furniture.

“This will stop thieves from cutting a lock trailing on the ground using an angle grinder.

“If this isn’t possible, thread the chain through your bike frame and back wheel.”