Speeding drivers causing 'serious danger' to Horsham residents

Christine Costin says many residential areas of the district are affected.

"Residents endure dangerously fast vehicles with loud vicious exhausts and exploding engines racing by – possibly performing wheelies at the same time. “This happens on main roads and side-roads.

"The speeds that they must reach are a serious danger.”

Police have been patrolling around Hop Oast in Horsham following reports of vehicles racing

She said people had reported speeding in Highwood, Broadbridge Heath and along the A24 bypass.

"Regularly there are noisy speeding motorbikes which blight residential roads in Horsham.”

She spoke out after police announced they are stepping up patrols around Horsham.

Officers are urging anyone who sees people driving recklessly to report it to them.

Police have been patrolling around Hop Oast following reports of vehicles racing, but residents in other areas say they have also been affected by late-night speeding and engine-revving.

A police spokesperson said: “We suspect this may be happening more often than our records currently reflect.

"We encourage the public to report anti-social behaviour via 101 or the Sussex Police website.

"Please use 999 in an emergency.”

Meanwhile, police across the county say they are cracking down on the menace.

“Speeding, drifting, wheel-spinning and excess noise are among the offences which can cause a nuisance and impact on people’s lives, particularly those living in rural areas. But it also risks lives.”

Chief Inspector Nick Dias, of the Crawley and Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This sort of activity isn’t just antisocial, it’s also dangerous and it only takes a split second to cause a catastrophe.

“While the vast majority of drivers are safe and competent road users, there is a minority who behave irresponsibly and do not believe the law applies to them. But the law is in place to protect everyone.”

He said officers were continuing to proactively patrol ‘hot spot’ areas.

“Despite our best efforts, we can’t be everywhere all the time – although we could be anywhere – and we’re urging the public to remain vigilant and report any incidents to us.”