Hastings 'Marilyn Monroe' Instagram star says she is getting 'death threats'

Leylah Dobinson, 23, said trolls have also called her ‘fake’ and a ‘narcissist’.

The model and influencer has more than 20,000 Instagram followers and said she has always been inspired by the 1950s actress.

Leyla said: “It’s happened multiple times where unknown accounts will message me saying ‘you deserve to be dead’ or ‘you’re ugly’ but it doesn’t bother me.

Leylah Dobinson, from Hastings. Picture from Leylah Dobinson

“It just pushes me to do more – without the haters I wouldn’t get anywhere anyway. Normally I don’t even open them.

"You feel so overwhelmed that someone can think that in their head and send that to you.

“They’re saying these horrible words and it can affect you mentally.

"It’s not a nice thing to read, but it just makes me stronger and makes me want to do even better in life.

"It's sad it affects people and gets people down when they receive these messages.”

Her admiration for Marilyn Monroe started a few years ago.

She said she has always loved dressing up in heels and makeup from a young age.

Leylah was also crowned Hastings Carnival Queen in 2014.

Her mum once told her she could be the next Marilyn Monroe.

On her Instagram account, called Missleylahlinda, Leylah posts her modelling shots alongside pictures of her with curled blonde hair and red lipstick in Marilyn Monroe’s signature style.

Leyla said: “I’ve always been quite a confident, strong-minded person so receiving these messages has made me realise how far I’ve got with my modelling now – it's actually irritating people which I love, it’s annoying people which means I’m getting noticed.

“I think it’s a jealousy thing as well.

“When you’re reading horrible words, visually you’re seeing that and thinking how can someone say such horrible things to you so it does upset me in a way but I just try and let it go over my head.