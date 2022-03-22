String of burglaries reported in Pulborough

Police say that a number of items were stolen when thieves broke into an outbuilding in Coombelands Lane between March 13 and 14.
And tools were taken from an outbuilding in Lower Street during a break-in some time between February 27 and March 6.
Tools were also stolen when a glass panel on a back door was smashed in Potts Lane between March 18 and March 20.
In another incident, bicycles were stolen from the garage of a property in Old Rectory Lane between 1am on March 17 and 10am on March 19.
An attempted break-in was made overnight on March 15 at a property in London Road and another attempted break-in was made at a house in Rectory Lane.
Police say that in other incidents, a quad bike was stolen after a shed was broken into at a house in Spithandle Lane, Wiston, between midnight and 5.30am on March 18.
And an E-bike was stolen when a garage at a property in Bognor Road, Warnham, was broken into between 6pm on March 20 and 9.30am the following day.
Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to contact police by calling 101.