String of burglaries reported in Pulborough

Police say that a number of items were stolen when thieves broke into an outbuilding in Coombelands Lane between March 13 and 14.

And tools were taken from an outbuilding in Lower Street during a break-in some time between February 27 and March 6.

Tools were also stolen when a glass panel on a back door was smashed in Potts Lane between March 18 and March 20.

Sussex Police

In another incident, bicycles were stolen from the garage of a property in Old Rectory Lane between 1am on March 17 and 10am on March 19.

An attempted break-in was made overnight on March 15 at a property in London Road and another attempted break-in was made at a house in Rectory Lane.

Police say that in other incidents, a quad bike was stolen after a shed was broken into at a house in Spithandle Lane, Wiston, between midnight and 5.30am on March 18.

And an E-bike was stolen when a garage at a property in Bognor Road, Warnham, was broken into between 6pm on March 20 and 9.30am the following day.