A ‘suspicious vehicle’ which was used to take items from a property in Eastbourne has been reported to police, according to officers.

Police said the incident happened during the day in Millbrook Gardens on Monday, May 2.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added, “Items included building materials.

Police

“A white van was reported but no VRM (vehicle registration mark) was obtained.”