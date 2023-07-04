NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

A272 serious collision: Three taken to hospital after firefighters rescue person from vehicle

Three people were taken to hospital after a serious collision on the A272 in West Sussex, which saw firefighters called to assist police at the scene.
By Sam Morton
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:03 BST

Emergency services attended Station Road, Cowfold, following ‘reports of a two-car collision’ around 3.35pm on Monday (July 3), according to Sussex Police said.

A spokesperson added: “Three people were taken to hospital – one with potentially serious injuries, two with injuries believed to be minor at the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The road was closed temporarily to allow the vehicles to be recovered.”

Most Popular

The busy main road was closed in rush hour. West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported on social media on Monday evening that it would remain closed ‘for some time’ and drivers were asked to avoid the area ‘to allow firefighters to work safely’.

In an update on Tuesday morning, a fire service spokesperson said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Horsham and Haywards Heath to the scene along with the heavy rescue tender from Worthing.

“Officers from Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate one person from one of the vehicles.

Sussex Police closed the road in both directions to allow emergency service staff to work safely (National World stock image)Sussex Police closed the road in both directions to allow emergency service staff to work safely (National World stock image)
Sussex Police closed the road in both directions to allow emergency service staff to work safely (National World stock image)

“Sussex Police closed the road in both directions to allow emergency service staff to work safely.”

According to AA Traffic News, there were ‘severe delays’ on A272 Station Road westbound, with vehicles travelling at an average speed of five mph.

Delays were also reported on A24 Worthing Road southbound between Mill Straight and Kippens Lane.

Have you read?: Horsham road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Sussex Police respond to allegations that PCSO refused to attend shoplifting incident

Sussex nature reserve assault: 'Unprovoked attack' leaves man with fractured eye socket

Related topics:Sussex PoliceEmergency servicesWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceStation Road