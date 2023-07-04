Three people were taken to hospital after a serious collision on the A272 in West Sussex, which saw firefighters called to assist police at the scene.

Emergency services attended Station Road, Cowfold, following ‘reports of a two-car collision’ around 3.35pm on Monday (July 3), according to Sussex Police said.

A spokesperson added: “Three people were taken to hospital – one with potentially serious injuries, two with injuries believed to be minor at the time.

“The road was closed temporarily to allow the vehicles to be recovered.”

The busy main road was closed in rush hour. West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported on social media on Monday evening that it would remain closed ‘for some time’ and drivers were asked to avoid the area ‘to allow firefighters to work safely’.

In an update on Tuesday morning, a fire service spokesperson said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Horsham and Haywards Heath to the scene along with the heavy rescue tender from Worthing.

“Officers from Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were in attendance.

“Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate one person from one of the vehicles.

“Sussex Police closed the road in both directions to allow emergency service staff to work safely.”

According to AA Traffic News, there were ‘severe delays’ on A272 Station Road westbound, with vehicles travelling at an average speed of five mph.

Delays were also reported on A24 Worthing Road southbound between Mill Straight and Kippens Lane.