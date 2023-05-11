A man has been charged with the rape of a girl – under the age of 13 – in a Sussex car park.

Sussex Police said 27-year-old Niall O’Sullivan – a motor mechanic from the Great Barr area of Birmingham – has been remanded in custody, after the incident at Brighton Marina on Sunday (May 7).

Officers were called to the marina car park and arrested a suspect around 2pm, police said.

Police said the victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is ‘receiving support from specially-trained officers’.

O’Sullivan has been ‘charged with the rape of a girl under the age of 13’, police said.

Police said he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (May 9), where he was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on June 6.