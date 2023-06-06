Police are searching for a man in connection with a ‘racially-aggravated’ act of vandalism in Worthing.

Police officers responded to a ‘report of swastikas being painted’ on a Ukrainian memorial in Chapel Road, between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday, May 14.

Alongside an image of a man, an Adur and Worthing Police statement read: “We would like to speak to him in relation to an incident of racially-aggravated criminal damage in Worthing town centre.

“Investigators believe the man pictured has information that could assist with their ongoing enquiries and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Police would like to speak to this man, in relation to an 'incident of racially-aggravated criminal damage' in Worthing town centre. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

“Anyone with information can contact us online or by calling 101 quoting serial 801 of 14/05.”

An eye-catching commemorative sculpture – of a Ukrainian soldier holding a baby while leading a mother and another child to safety – was installed in Worthing town centre on Wednesday, May 3.

It was the work of Dan Barton, founder of UK voluntary community project Standing with Giants, in collaboration with fellow artist, Pete Naylor, to show ‘unwavering solidarity’ to people suffering in Ukraine. Standing with Giants was established in Oxfordshire in 2019 to ‘honour those who fight for freedom, past and present’.

The 12ft tall silhouette, named ‘I want to live’, remained in Worthing until Monday, May 15, before it was moved to Brighton.

The eye-catching commemorative sculpture – of a Ukrainian soldier holding a baby while leading a mother and another child to safety – was installed in Worthing town centre on Wednesday, May 3. Photo: Eddie Mitchell