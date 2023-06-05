A 97-year-old man has raised more than £2,000 for charity with a walking challenge, in his wife’s memory, from his home in Shoreham to Worthing.

Anthony Gillings, known as Ant, completed his ‘Walking for Peggy’ challenge on Friday (June 2). Starting at 11am, he walked nearly five miles in from 28 Riverside Road on Shoreham Beach to the Ardington Hotel in Worthing.

He was joined by six friends and Tim Loughton, Member of Parliament for East Worthing and Shoreham and completed the challenge within an hour-and-a-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP said: “Ant Gillings is an incredible force of nature. He is one of the most active 97-year-olds I know – has a regular spot tending to the churchyard at St Mary’s in Shoreham and taking on a number of other gardening responsibilities too.

Ant was joined by Tim Loughton, Member of Parliament for East Worthing and Shoreham and completed the challenge within an hour-and-a-half.

"It must be that keeping him fit as he set off at a considerable pace on the sponsored walk and left most of those who accompanied him struggling to keep up.

"He completed the five miles in under an hour and a half and smashed through his funding target easily.”

Ant’s ‘love of my life’ Peggy, died from dementia. This devastating illness, and long journey over many years, ‘was made significantly worse’ by going blind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ant said this was a ‘double blow’ for Peggy, adding: “Both being in the dark and at the same time not knowing where you are or being able to recognise people because you are both blind and losing your memory.”

Ant and Tim were joined half way by the town crier Bob Smytherman on Lancing Beach Green, and other dignitaries, including the chairman of Adur District Council, Joe Pannell.

Ant – a resident of Shoreham and Worthing for more than 70 years of his life – said Bognor Regis-based charity 4Sight Vision Support ‘helped us through these dreadful five years’, by providing valuable assistance through visits, assessments and equipment.

Ant said: "I am lucky that at 97 I can still walk and I would therefore like to thank 4Sight through raising much needed funds to help others, by walking nearly five miles.”

Mr Loughton said the walk – which has raised more than £2,200 – was a great way to raise funds for an ‘excellent local charity’ and was ‘a wonderfully moving tribute’ to Peggy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It had helped her [Peggy] so much and was yet another example of a lifetime spent helping others,” the MP said.

The walk has raised more than £2,200 for 4Sight Vision Support

"It was a privilege to join him for the walk and particularly touching to see local councillors, the town crier and other supporters come out to cheer him on his way.”

Ant and Tim were joined half way by the town crier Bob Smytherman on Lancing Beach Green, and other dignitaries, including the chairman of Adur District Council, Joe Pannell.

Ant’s daughter Elizabeth said: “My father and Tim walked at such a pace and he is quite simply amazing. We are hugely grateful to Tim Loughton MP for all the support he has given to this event and for accompanying my dad on this walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am immensely proud of my dad at 97 who has turned a very sad situation of losing his long time partner into a positive event.”

Starting at 11am, Ant walked nearly five miles in from 28 Riverside Road on Shoreham Beach to the Ardington Hotel in Worthing.

If you would like to donate and help Ant reach the £2,500 mark, please visit www.justgiving.com/Anthony-Gillings.

Have you read?: Premier League legends to play in charity football match in Worthing - These are the confirmed players