A team of Premier League legends will appear in a charity match at Worthing Football Club next month.

A Premier League Legends XI will face-off against Non League Legends at Woodside Road on Sunday, July 9.

Proceeds from the match will go to My University Hospital Sussex, a charity dedicated to local hospitals across Sussex.

Worthing FC said the charity raises funds for treatment, care and research – ‘which go over and above core NHS funding’, making a ‘real and tangible difference’ to patients and staff alike.

Clinton Morrison, pictured playing for Crystal Palace, is expected to feature in a team of Premier League legends at Woodside Road. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Some of the names confirmed so far for the match are; John Beresford; Steve Howey; Nathan Dyer; Lee Hendrie; Micky Gray; Matt Jansen; Peter Beardsley; Kevin Gallagher; Russell Beardsmore; Ben Thornley; Clinton Morrison and Lee Trundle.

Players for the Non League Legends team are still to be confirm and ‘will be announced shortly’, Worthing FC said.

A spokesperson for My University Hospital Sussex said: “All of us here at My UHS Charity are so excited about bringing the Premier League Legends to Worthing FC.

"Not only will we be able to see some stars of the past but we will also be raising lots of money to help our patients and staff in our local hospitals.

“It truly promises to be a fabulous day of fun and football and I can’t wait to see if David can beat Goliath again as the non-league boys take on the Premier League giants.

"Don’t forget every penny raised goes back to support your local hospitals.”

The match will cost £15 for an adult and £5 for a child under the age of 16. A family ticket (two adults and two children) will cost £30. Click here to buy a ticket.

The announcement of the latest charity event at Woodside Road comes after the venue hosted a team of Manchester United Legends – with some other special footballing guests – in March. The charity game was a sell-out, with more than 3,000 people turning out to watch the action.