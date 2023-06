Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident on Eastbourne seafront, police said.

Officers said they received a report of a disturbance in Grand Parade at 9.15pm on May 21.

Sussex Police added: “A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, both from Eastbourne, were arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have been bailed, pending further enquiries."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have asked for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, especially the driver and any occupants of a Mini Cooper who assisted the victim at the scene.

Eastbourne seafront

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1458 of 21/05.