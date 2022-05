Police say that the theft happened in West Chiltington Road overnight between April 27 and 28.

A fence was also damaged during the break-in.

In another incident the same night, the door of a vehicle was damaged and its windows smashed whilte it was parked in Lower Street, Pulborough.

Police ask anyone with any information about the incidents to call them on 101.