Thieves target Avenue De Chartres car park in Chichester

Police are appealing for witnesses and information from members of the public after a catalytic converter was stolen from a car in Chichester.

The incident took place in the Avenue De Chartres car park on Sunday, February 13, at about lunchtime.

Avenue De Chartres Car Park in Chichester

The blue Honda Accord was parked on the ground floor at the time of the theft.

Officers are now urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time to contact police on 101.

A spokesman for Chichester Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses and information following a catalytic converter theft in Chichester.

"If you were in the Avenue De Chartres multi storey car park on Sunday 13th February 2022 between 12pm and 2pm, you may have witnessed the vital aspect of the exhaust system of a blue Honda Accord being stolen. The vehicle was parked on the ground floor.

"Please contact us online https://orlo.uk/LUQLs or on 101 quoting crime reference number 47220028060 if you have any information that may assist our investigation. "