Police are appealing for information following a theft from a Landrover in North Road.

The owner of the vehicle was alerted to the alarm sounding around 10.50pm on Thursday (July 21), police said.

“As the owner challenged the suspects, threats were made with a hammer and damage caused to the front door of the property,” a police spokesperson said.

It is believed the vehicle involved in the incident in Bosham was using cloned registration plates.

"The suspects then made off in a vehicle and a neighbour, on hearing the disturbance, ran after the vehicle as it left the scene.

"They managed to obtain a registration number of AO55 FZZ – a dark green Suzuki Grand Vitara.”

Officers have spoken to the legal registered owner of the vehicle AO55 FZZ and ‘all was found to be in order’.

“District commander Chief Inspector Nick Bowman and colleagues within the Criminal Investigation Department are keen to locate and arrest the suspects involved.”

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information, or who sees a vehicle matching the above description in the area or who may have any relevant CCTV / dashcam footage, is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial 1692 of 21/07.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

