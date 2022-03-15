Three donkeys rescued from road in Chichester

Police were called to deal with three donkeys roaming on a fast road in Chichester on Sunday (March 13).

By Joe Stack
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 7:38 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 7:40 am

Police and members of the public worked together to remove the notoriously stubborn animals from what police described as a 'fast road'.

The three donkeys were then taken to a place of safety while officers continued their evening.

The police officers involved went on to local a missing person in Chichester.

Picture provided by Chichester police

Providing the update on social media, a spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Last night, officers attended a report of three donkeys on a fast road in #Chichester Local residents worked with officers taking the donkey's to a place of safety. After this, officers located a missing person in Chichester.#PCSO30676 #NeighbourhoodPolicing #ChichesterPolice."

