Three donkeys rescued from road in Chichester

Police and members of the public worked together to remove the notoriously stubborn animals from what police described as a 'fast road'.
The three donkeys were then taken to a place of safety while officers continued their evening.
The police officers involved went on to local a missing person in Chichester.
Providing the update on social media, a spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Last night, officers attended a report of three donkeys on a fast road in #Chichester Local residents worked with officers taking the donkey's to a place of safety. After this, officers located a missing person in Chichester.#PCSO30676 #NeighbourhoodPolicing #ChichesterPolice."
