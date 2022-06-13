Two injured in Rusper car crash - Sussex Police appealing for witnesses

Sussex Police said the incident involved a white 4x4 and a red hatchback took place at about 7:25pm in Newdigate Road on Wednesday (June 8).

A 29-year-old woman driving a red Fiat 500 hatchback suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and police said she was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where she remains.

Police also said a 49-year-old man driving a white Range Rover was taken to the East Surrey Hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Police said information can be reported to them online, via 101, or email – [email protected] and quote Operation Dorking.

Roads Policing Unit (RPU) officer, PC Paul Waltho, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, in particular a group of cyclists who were at the scene immediately after the incident, as we believe they may have information that can assist us.

“Anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage in the area at the time is also urged to come forward."

