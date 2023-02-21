Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fisherman’s Green: Michael Gove says council does not have to build on Eastbourne seafront site

Michael Gove has said that Eastbourne council does not have to build on Fisherman’s Green.

By Jacob Panons
3 hours ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 4:40pm

The government’s Levelling Up, Housing and Communities secretary Mr Gove was asked about the issue by Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell at the House of Commons on Monday, February 20.

More than 4,500 people had signed a petition against a potential proposal that could have seen 80 homes built on Fisherman’s Green on Eastbourne’s seafront.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Gove explained: “I have been taking a close interest in the activities of Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC). The decision to develop Fisherman’s Green is the council’s alone, so the council could easily take it out.

Most Popular
Caroline Ansell with Michael Gove

“The changes that we have made in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill would allow it to do that.”

EBC leader David Tutt said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ that the council could remove Fisherman's Green as a ‘key development site’ in its Local Plan – Growth Strategy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “We intend to use this power to remove other sensitive sites from the strategy such as the farmland on Pevensey Levels, the university sites in Meads, the Sovereign Harbour (in order to maintain the cross-party promise that the council gave to residents) and the low level farmland on the fringes of Eastbourne Park."

The strategic planning committee met on February 20, following Mr Gove's announcement, and will be recommending to the Cabinet that these sites are withdrawn alongside Fisherman's Green, according to EBC.

Fisherman's Green car park in Eastbourne (Picture from Jon Rigby)

The Growth Strategy is part of preparations for the new Local Plan which is a blueprint for the town's future growth, guiding decisions on the locations, amount and type of development that is needed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

EBC deputy leader Stephen Holt said: "We have opposed any development on Fisherman's Green and other sensitive sites, so it is great news for the town that our determination to protect these important spaces is being realised and we can take them out without any government sanctions.”

Mrs Ansell said she supports local people who are against building on Fisherman’s Green and also thinks the site should be taken out of the strategy.

She added: “I pay tribute to local residents who highlighted the threat to Fisherman’s Green.”

Eastbourne Borough Council leader David Tutt
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS:

Arrest after Eastbourne residents discover intruder in their home

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These 13 adorable dogs are looking for loving homes

Tributes paid to three men killed in Eastbourne collision

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Eastbourne Borough Council's Stephen Holt
Caroline AnsellDavid TuttHousingHouse of Commons