Officers said last Friday and Saturday night (October 21 and 22) more than 10 arrests were made across the town – including two following reports of a fight in Seaside Road.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police explained that as they head into the weekend the safety and welfare of the local community remains their top priority.

The spokesperson added: “We want everyone to be able to enjoy their weekend safely and without fear of violence. If you see or hear anything we need to know about whilst out and about this Halloween weekend, stop us and let us know.”

Officers said people can contact them 24/7 by calling 101 for all non-emergencies and 999 in an emergency, when there is a threat to life or property, or when there is a crime in action.

