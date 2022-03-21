Ukraine charity cash stolen as Bexhill Bathing Station kiosk is ‘ransacked’

Extensive damage was left at the Old Bathing Station kiosk during the burglary at the weekend.

Owners Stella Brennan-Wright and her daughter Karen were left counting the cost and are fuming after their business was ransacked.

The incident has been reported to police.

Karen said she believes around £80 to £100 was in the collection jar when it was stolen.

She said: “It was a nasty break-in. They made a massive gaping hole inside our kiosk.

“At the beginning of the month we asked staff how they would feel about donating their tips towards the Ukraine appeal and mum would match that total and donate to the appeal.

“The burglars decided to break in and really trash the place and take the donations in the jar on the counter.

“It’s just awful. We think between £80 to £100 was in the jar.

“They also took sweets, drinks and whatever they could get in their pockets. Because items were all thrown all over the place it was hard to see how much was taken. They also took what was left in the till, which was around £6 to £7.

“Mum has had the business for 20 years and used to own the Sovereign Light Cafe. She was called by the police between midnight and 1am on Sunday (March 20) about the break-in.

“Thankfully, the people of Bexhill have been absolutely amazing, with people coming asking what they can do to help. It’s absolutely fantastic.”

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

