Wanted man on the run from police in West Sussex - Dial 999 if you see him
Police are searching for a wanted man from West Sussex.
Police said Darren Mills, 45, is ‘wanted for failing to appear in court’.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Darren is white, about 5ft 6in and of large build. He has short black hair which is greying and stubble.
"He has a black tribal tattoo on his right upper arm. He has links to Northampton, Scunthorpe, and Bristol.
“If Darren is seen please dial 999 and quote serial 1139 of 25/10.”