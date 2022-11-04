Edit Account-Sign Out
Wanted man on the run from police in West Sussex - Dial 999 if you see him

Police are searching for a wanted man from West Sussex.

By Sam Morton
34 minutes ago

Police said Darren Mills, 45, is ‘wanted for failing to appear in court’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Darren is white, about 5ft 6in and of large build. He has short black hair which is greying and stubble.

"He has a black tribal tattoo on his right upper arm. He has links to Northampton, Scunthorpe, and Bristol.

Police said Darren Mills, 45, is ‘wanted for failing to appear in court’. Photo: Sussex Police

“If Darren is seen please dial 999 and quote serial 1139 of 25/10.”

