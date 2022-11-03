Edit Account-Sign Out
'Highly toxic' substance found on Worthing beach sparks warning to dog owners

The discovery of a ‘highly toxic’ substance on Worthing beach has sparked a warning to dog owners.

By Sam Morton
21 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 8:06pm

Dog owners in Adur and Worthing are being advised to be cautious when walking their pets on the beach after suspected palm oil was found.

Adur and Worthing Councils said its coastal office team was notified of the discovery by members of the public earlier today (Thursday, November 3).

They said that a substance – which is thought to be palm oil – had washed onto the beach.

A council spokesperson added: “The substance is yet to be tested, but as palm oil is highly toxic to dogs the coastal office is advising all dog owners to be cautious if walking their animals on the beach, or to avoid the area entirely.

“The main area affected is the stretch of coast between Waterwise Garden on Worthing beach and Sea Lane Cafe in Goring, but the substance has also been spotted as far away as Brighton.

“Adur and Worthing Councils staff have worked together to clear the substance and have removed 20 full bags so far.”

