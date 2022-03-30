Warning over scammers pretending to be police officers in Wealden

Wealden Police said they have received a string of reports of people claiming to be from the Metropolitan Police’s fraud team.

Officers said they would like to advise residents that this is a scam.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Wealden Police spokesperson said, “We have seen four reports in the last 24 hours of persons calling local residents and claiming to be from the Metropolitan Police fraud team and that there have been suspicious activities on their account.”

Officers said they would like to advise residents about the scam

Police said residents have been told they need to provide bank details to verify or transfer money to check their finances have not been used in a recent crime.

The spokesperson said, “Please circulate and should you receive a call, report it online or to Action Fraud.

“Fraudsters can often be clever and use tactics which can seem legitimate to pry on victims.

“Keep up to date on the latest scams and frauds doing the round online and in our Little Book Of Big Scams.”

Physical copies of the Little Book Of Big Scams can be picked up from police stations and contact points.