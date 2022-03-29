Save Airbourne: Eastbourne councillor ‘very confident’ campaign will help show return

An Eastbourne councillor has said they are ‘very confident’ that the Save Airbourne campaign will help the show return beyond 2022.

The Save Airbourne launch event took place yesterday (Monday, March 28) in the Welcome Building as residents and businesses found out how they could support the air show.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s (EBC) lead cabinet member for tourism and culture Margaret Bannister said, “I am very confident. I am always one of those people that thinks that things are going to be right and I just feel that there is such a feeling in the town at the moment that we want things back to normal. It is vital for the town.”

Annie Wills, head of tourism for EBC, was also optimistic.

She said, “On paper it is doable, but with Airbourne a lot of the income does actually come in over the four days.

“We rely on income from programme sales, from car parks and from the traders - who quite often pay last-minute. So on paper, it looks good.”

Councillor Bannister also spoke about how important the event is for Eastbourne.

She said, “I think it is vital for the town. The tourist trade relies on events and this is the main event of the calendar for the town.”

The councillor said the air show gives the town a ‘vibe’.

“It just wakes the town up and makes it so alive and just gives it that sort of feel-good factor – which we haven’t had for the last two years which I think everybody needs now.

“The hotels and the restaurants are packed and it is a really good event for them because people book from one year to the next.

“As soon as it is finished they are booking for the next year, if they possibly can, and that has got to be good for the town.”

Ms Wills also praised the impact Airbourne has on the town.

She said, “We think around 800,000–900,000 people come to Eastbourne on those four days. They spend a lot of money. We think around £27 million.

“They come back at other times of the year and they leave Eastbourne with a great feeling about how fabulous Eastbourne is as a destination. So for us, it is really important to the economy.

“We do not just do things for visitors, it is a free air show for the residents so the residents can come up to the seafront, they don’t have to spend any money, they can sit on the beach and watch a magnificent air display.”

Sovereign Harbour Rotary Club’s Steve Newman, who helps organise the bucket collections at the event, also emphasised how important the air show is for Eastbourne.

He said, “I think it is very important, not just from the charity point of view, but how many air shows do you get like this? It is reputedly the biggest free air show in the world.

“It brings in an awful lot of people to Eastbourne, so the hospitality trade does very well out of it – but it puts Eastbourne out there to people.

“There are not many places around now that can afford to run an air show like this.

“Let’s keep Airbourne on the map.”

Councillor Bannister also spoke about the support from businesses and residents.

She said, “We are getting a lot of support from the businesses, the EHA are supporting us, Bistrot Pierre are supporting us, a lot of the smaller businesses are coming in to do banners and adverts in our guide – which is all money coming in – and local people are coming on board, joining the Airbourne club and the children’s club, so it is looking really good.”

Ms Wills said she has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the support from businesses.

She said, “The businesses have stepped up and that’s everyone from the Chambers of Commerce, from the BID, from the EHA, they are all saying, ‘How can we help? What can we do?’.”

The head of tourism also praised the ‘really positive’ reception from residents.

Ms Wills said, “We are not naive enough to think that absolutely everybody loves Airbourne, we know there are a few people who find it inconvenient. It is busy.

“We have invited over 500 businesses today and the general public, hopefully everybody will come with a positive attitude, but if they don’t then hopefully we will persuade them with the reasons why we do Airbourne.”

As well as money gained from the Save Airbourne launch, Mr Newman said he is hoping to raise around £35,000 from the bucket collections.

Mr Newman said of the money raised, Eastbourne RNLI, Samaritans and Children With Cancer Fund will receive 10 per cent each while the remaining 70 per cent will go towards Airbourne.