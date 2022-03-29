Man arrested after armed police are called to Eastbourne town centre

A man has been arrested after armed police were called to an incident in Eastbourne town centre, according to officers.

Police said they were called to a convenience store in Pevensey Road at around midday on Saturday, March 26, following an altercation involving a group of people known to each other.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “One man suffered injuries to his head and leg and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Emergency services in Pevensey Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Samuel Jenkins SUS-220328-111437001

“A second man also suffered minor injuries.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

“Officers are in contact with those involved in the altercation and are satisfied that there is no threat to the wider community.”

An eye-witness said armed police attended the incident and that officers had closed Pevensey Road by Cavendish Place.

Suspected armed police in Pevensey Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Samuel Jenkins SUS-220328-111448001

Five police cars and an ambulance were seen in the area.

The police spokesperson added, “An investigation is ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or who may have any relevant information or footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 499 of 26/03.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

